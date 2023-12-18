Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi approves desilting of 15300 miles long canals in province

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting in which approval for desilting 15300 miles long canals was accorded

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a special meeting in which approval for desilting 15300 miles long canals was accorded.

A committee comprising Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Irrigation, Agriculture and Mines has been constituted to formulate the mode of desilting.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that water will be provided to 3-4 lacs acres of land with the completion of desilting campaign across the province.

Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khursheed while giving a briefing on the desilting campaign to be carried out after ten years apprised that the canals of Mangla Dam will be closed down from 26th December to 13th January in the first phase. The canals of Tarbela Dam will be closed down from 13th January to 31st January in the second phase.

The desilting campaign will be launched from 26th December in three phases after the closure of canals in Punjab.

The campaign of desilting will be formally launched from the first week of January across the province.

LIMS will provide a satellite image of desilting situation across the province.

The data will be uploaded on the Irrigation Monitoring App at 10:am daily. The police will register a case and initiate an action on finding an illegal water theft channel during the desilting campaign.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chairman P&D, Additional IG, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information, Secretary C&W, Commissioner and other officials attended the meeting.