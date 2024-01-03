Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Driving Test At Liberty Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) As a result of steps taken by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, 11.5 million new driving licences have been issued to applicants in a short span of time.

The CM visited police khidmat markaz at Liberty to inspect online tests conduction, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

He ordered for changing broken tiles without delay and appreciated the facilities being provided at the khidmat markaz. He advised the failed applicants to retry their luck with full preparation and put up questions to learn about the experience of the visiting citizens. The applicants appreciated the system as well as the conduct of the staff posted at the khidmat markaz.

