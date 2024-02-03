Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated old block of HFH

Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that the 80-year-old building of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had been completed in 80 days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that the 80-year-old building of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had been completed in 80 days.

He said this while talking to the media at the inauguration of the upgraded building of the HFH here on Friday.

The CM said that the number of beds had been increased from 332 to 400 while a dual carriageway would be constructed in front of the HFH to provide easy access to the hospital.

He said that the biggest hospital in the city comprising six lakh 18 thousand square feet was in dilapidated condition for a long while the new building of the hospital would be ready in the next two weeks.

The CM also took round of the Gynecology, Pead's, Emergency and Administration Block in the old block and also inspected the Gynecology operation theatre and Blood Bank.

During the visit to newly constructed wards in the basement, he directed the concerned to keep TV and sofas in private rooms.

As many as 1100 beds were available in the Holy Family Hospital after upgradation while the hospital would be completely furnished at the cost of Rs 4 billion which was in the final stages.

Naqvi said that 800 trolleys of garbage were removed from the basement of the HFH while new equipment had been provided in the hospital.

The CM on the occasion informed that the upgradation and renovation of Benazir Bhutto Hospital had been completed while a new PKLI hospital was being built in Rawalpindi to provide the best health care facilities to the residents.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to complete the 39 km long Ring road at the earliest while the redesigning of the Ammar Chowk had been done.

The CM added that no raids were conducted related to the May 9 incidents except for wanted culprits while a meeting regarding the preparations for the election scheduled on February 8 would be held tonight in Rawalpindi Division.

Replying to a question, he said that the advertisement for the drawing of plots for the journalist community had been issued, adding “who will qualify will get it.”

He said that if there was any complaint about the election campaign, submit it to the Election Commissioner Punjab that will resolve it.

Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Health, Secretary Construction and Communications, Commissioner Rawalpindi, RPO Rawalpindi and others were also present.