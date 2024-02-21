- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Audit ..
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:25 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulab Devi Hospital where he laid a foundation stone of the Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulab Devi Hospital where he laid a foundation stone of the Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium.
The chief minister unveiled the plaque and prayed on the occasion.
He also received a detailed briefing about the project, highlighting key issues and priorities.
Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Chairman Syed Shahid and other officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 24
Pak blind cricket ream announced for tri-nation
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration6 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala10 minutes ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 2410 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children11 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day observed across the globe11 minutes ago
-
Public complaints to be redressed on priority basis: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday27 minutes ago
-
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana28 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with bereaved family of m ..28 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji28 minutes ago