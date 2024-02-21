Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:25 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulab Devi Hospital where he laid a foundation stone of the Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday paid a visit to the Gulab Devi Hospital where he laid a foundation stone of the Al-Aleem Medical College Auditorium.

The chief minister unveiled the plaque and prayed on the occasion.

He also received a detailed briefing about the project, highlighting key issues and priorities.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Chairman Syed Shahid and other officials were also present on the occasion.

