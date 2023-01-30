UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvialerts Line Depts In Wake Of Murree Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has asked the commissioner and RPO Rawalpindi, as well as line departments, to remain alert during snowfall in Murree.

In a statement, he said that special arrangements should be made for the tourists during snowfall and Rescue 1122 and other agencies should actively perform their duties.

The relevant staff should be present in the field and machinery should be used without delay in case of a road closure, he added and emphasised that effective management should be ensured to keep traffic flowing in Murree during snowfall so that tourists may not face any difficulty.

He also directed that visitors, as well as residents of Murree, should be kept informed about the weather conditions and traffic situation through social media platforms.

The senior officers should submit their reports about the arrangements while staying in the field, he concluded.

