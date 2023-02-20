Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin PSL security arrangements

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 08:08 PM

A follow-up meeting regarding PSL security arrangements was held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A follow-up meeting regarding PSL security arrangements was held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Monday.

The meeting took a detailed review of security arrangements made for PSL matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi while the CM directed linking the Rawalpindi cameras with Lahore's Safe Cities Authority like Multan to enhance security coverage. He noted that a 4-tier security fence would be created to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi like Multan.

While ensuring security on the PSL routes, the CM ordered that the duration of traffic stoppage should be kept to a minimum. An effective publicity campaign should be carried out to keep the citizens regularly aware of the alternative routes during the movement of the teams, he said. While directing the effective monitoring of the security arrangements, he added that line departments should maintain the best coordination among themselves.

The CM was briefed that a parking facility would be provided for visitors at Gulberg College in Lahore and a shuttle service would run from the college to the stadium for disabled and elderly people. Arrangements were being made to install lights along the entire route and the stadium and route would be monitored with the help of 160 cameras in Rawalpindi.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Amir Mir, IG police, ACS (Home), Addl IG (CTD), Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, commissioner Lahore, DIG (Ops) Lahore, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore and relevant officials attended the meeting while Multan and Rawalpindi commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, deputy commissioners, DPOs and CTOs participated through video link.

