Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi orders to ensure smooth traffic flow during PSL

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has directed the administration and traffic authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the practice matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He emphasised the importance of effective management to ensure that the arrival and departure of teams do not cause any significant traffic disruption and that security measures are in place.

The caretaker chief minister announced that the Center Point underpass would be opened for traffic on Feb 25 after round-the-clock efforts, which is expected to significantly improve the traffic flow. He directed the authorities to complete the remaining work on the underpass without any delay, regretting the inconvenience caused to the public due to construction work.

