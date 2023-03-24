Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visited Model Bazar Township to inspect provision of free flour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visited Model Bazar Township to inspect provision of free flour.

The CM took prompt action on the complaints of the visitors and directed that every citizen should be given free flour visiting the sale point.

CM Mohsin Naqvi visited Model Bazaar Township and reviewed free distribution of flour process.

He issued directions to the staff members on the complaints of citizens with regard to provision of free flour. Mohsin Naqvi also checked the quality and weight of flour and inquired from the people present in the Model Bazar about the provision of free flour on which the citizens appreciated the provision of free flour programme. Few citizens complained with regard to process of verification of CNIC for getting free flour.