Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Model PS Seetal Mari
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the new building of Model Police Station (PS) Seetal Mari
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, inaugurated the new building of Model Police Station (PS) Seetal Mari.
During his visit to the city of Saints here on Thursday, the caretaker, CM Punjab, visited different sections of the police station, including the community room, VSO room, front desk, and SHO room.
He lauded Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar for his initiatives to provide relief to the masses.
He also held a virtual inauguration of 36 more model police stations in the province. He also lauded the performance of the regional police office and urged the police to continue serving people.
Provincial Caretaker Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, MD Punjab Saif Cities Authority, Commissioner Multan, and others were also present on the occasion.
