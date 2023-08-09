Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi Directs To Give Cash Rewards To Police Personnel Performing Well

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 11:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi has directed to give cash rewards to the officers and officials who performed well in protecting life and property of citizens and maintaining law and order.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar will distribute cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and personnel for showing excellent performance.

According to the details, rewards will be given to the officials posted in different districts of the province including Lahore.

DIG CIA Lahore Captain (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, DIG Investigations Imran Kishwar and ASP Ayaz Khan will receive three lakhs rupees each and certificates of appreciation. It has been approved to give cash prizes of three lakhs rupees each and the certificates of appreciation to SPs Amara Shirazi, Abdul Wahab, Hamza Amanullah, Dost Muhammad, Muhammad Abdullah Lak, Hassan Javed Bhatti, Shahzad Rafiq, Waqar Azeem, Zohaib Nasrullah and Arslan Zahid.

An approval of three lakhs to DSPs Bilal Ahmad Khan, Ali Abbas, one lakh rupees and certificates of appreciation to ASPs Syeda Shehar Banu, Bushra Nisar, Saad Afridi, Sidra Khan and DSP Rana Zahid Hussain has also been made.

In the similar manner, the officers and personnel appointed in operations, investigations and other fields will also be given cash rewards and certificates of appreciation.

These officers and personnel have rendered valuable services in protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining law and order.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that a special ceremony will be held at the Central Police Office to encourage the hardworking, competent and dutiful officers and personnel in which cash rewards will be given on behalf of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that maintaining the law and order is the top most priority. The officers and officials with excellent performance deserve encouragement and such events lead to raising the morale of the entire force.

