Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi meets officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi reached Chief Minister's Office on Monday at his own vehicle sans protocol.

An introductory session was held wherein he met officers of chief minister office there.