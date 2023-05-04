Caretaker Chief Minister takes notice of Upper Kurram incident

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday took notice of the tragic incident in which seven people lost their lives over a land dispute in Upper Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan on Thursday took notice of the tragic incident in which seven people lost their lives over a land dispute in Upper Kurram.

The Chief Minister has ordered a report of the incident from the concerned district administration and police, and expressed regret over the loss of precious human lives.

In his statement, the Chief Minister condemned the incident and instructed the authorities to take immediate action for the arrest of the elements involved in the incident.

He emphasized that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands and those who sabotage the peace of the region would be dealt with iron hands.

The Chief Minister also assured that the elements involved in this heartbreaking incident would be brought to justice in any case. He directed the police to take all necessary steps to maintain peace in the area. He also directed the Health Department to provide timely medical aid to the injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the caretaker provincial government was an equal sharer in the grief of the affected families.