Caretaker CM announces benefits for Palestinian students studying in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Friday announced big benefits for Palestinian students studying in the Sindh province.

He said that 48 Palestinian students were studying in government engineering and medical colleges of the province.

Baqar had ordered to waive tuition and hostel fees of the Palestinian students.

The chief minister also directed universities to arrange scholarships for Palestinian students.