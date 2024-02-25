Open Menu

Caretaker CM Approves Rs5m Annual Grant For Special Olympics Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Caretaker CM approves Rs5m annual grant for Special Olympics Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved a grant of Rs5 million annually for the next 5 years to support and expand the Healthy Athletes Program of Special Olympics Pakistan.

The Special Olympics Pakistan is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with an intellect that actively helps in promoting physical and mental well-being through the Healthy Athletes Program, a communique said on Sunday.

