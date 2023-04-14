UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Assures Safety Of Minority

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Caretaker CM assures safety of minority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday met with the relatives of Dayal Singh, a Sikh citizen who was recently killed in Peshawar to show solidarity with the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CM expressed his condolences and handed over a relief cheque of one million rupees to the next of kin of the deceased.

During the meeting, the CM condemned the targeting of minority citizens and assured the Sikh community of the government's commitment to ensure their safety.

He also acknowledged the vital role played by minority communities in the development of the country.

The CM also met with the heirs of Kashif Masih, a Christian citizen who was also recently killed in Peshawar. He assured the family of all possible support and aid and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

In an effort to improve the security of the minority community, He had given special orders to the police. The issue of the crematorium of the Sikh community was also being resolved.

Sikh community leader Gorpal Singh expressed gratitude to the CM and the provincial government for providing timely relief to the heirs of Dayal Singh.

His efforts were praised by the members of the minority community.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Minority Christian Family All Government Million

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

17 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

27 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

47 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.