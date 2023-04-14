Caretaker CM assures safety of minority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday met with the relatives of Dayal Singh, a Sikh citizen who was recently killed in Peshawar to show solidarity with the minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CM expressed his condolences and handed over a relief cheque of one million rupees to the next of kin of the deceased.

During the meeting, the CM condemned the targeting of minority citizens and assured the Sikh community of the government's commitment to ensure their safety.

He also acknowledged the vital role played by minority communities in the development of the country.

The CM also met with the heirs of Kashif Masih, a Christian citizen who was also recently killed in Peshawar. He assured the family of all possible support and aid and vowed to bring the culprits to justice.

In an effort to improve the security of the minority community, He had given special orders to the police. The issue of the crematorium of the Sikh community was also being resolved.

Sikh community leader Gorpal Singh expressed gratitude to the CM and the provincial government for providing timely relief to the heirs of Dayal Singh.

His efforts were praised by the members of the minority community.