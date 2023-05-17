UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Assures To Resolve Issues Of Chitral People About Subsidized Wheat Procurement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

A representative delegation of Chitral people Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan and informed him about problems of people due to increased rates of wheat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :A representative delegation of Chitral people Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan and informed him about problems of people due to increased rates of wheat.

The delegation was comprised former member provincial assembly, Moulana Abdur Rehman, Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir and Qazi Kfayat Ullah.

Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Halim Qasurua was also present on the occasion.

The delegation said that government wheat was available at a rate of Rs 5500 per 100 kg some days back but the rate of wheat had been increased to Rs11500 that was beyond the purchasing power of poor people living in Chitral.

The delegation urged government to reduce prices of wheat and play its part to provide subsidized wheat to Chitral people like Gilgit and Baltistan.

They said that wheat should be provided to Chitral instead quota of flour mills be decreased.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker CM said that KP purchased major portion of its wheat from Punjab and prices of purchased the commodity including transportation charges was Rs 12500 while the same wheat was procured to people with a subsidy of Rs 100 per kilogram.

He assured cooperation to the delegation and said that steps would be taken to provide wheat to Chitral on decreased rates and a case would be prepared for presenting to concerned authorities.

He also directed food department to increase quota of wheat for people of Chitral.

