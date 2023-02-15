UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Assures To Solve Financial Problems Of Province

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor on Finance and Energy, Himayatullah Khan on Wednesday met with Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan and discussed various issues related to resolving financial problems faced by the province.

The discussions focused on ensuring better financial management and promoting better governance in the province.

The Caretaker Chief Minister stressed the importance of promoting austerity measures and wise use of available resources as priorities of the provincial government.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that efforts would be made to solve the financial problems of the province connected with the federation and to get the constitutional rights of the province.

In a separate meeting, the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Akhtar Hayat Khan also met with the Caretaker Chief Minister.

The discussion focused on the law and order situation in the province and ways to improve the overall security situation and strengthen the police force.

The Caretaker Chief Minister congratulated and extended best wishes to Haimayatullah Khan and Akhtar Hayat Khan for their support in assuming the new responsibilities.

