Open Menu

Caretaker CM Azam Khan Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Funeral At Charsadda Saturday

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Caretaker CM Azam Khan dies of cardiac arrest, funeral at Charsadda Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan died apparently due to cardiac arrest at a local hospital here Saturday.

According to doctors and his family sources, Azam Khan was brought to a local hospital in Peshawar the other day after feeling severe pain in his chest and expired during the treatment process at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The funeral prayer of Azam Khan will be offered at Prang in Charsadda district at 3:30 p.m. today and will be laid to rest in his native town.

He took the oath as interim CM of KP on January 21 of this year, following the dissolution of the KP Assembly in the same month by the then Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He was nominated to lead the province by the opposition parties, and his name was unanimously approved by the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as well.

Azam Khan was a retired bureaucrat and Pakistan Administrative Officer who served in various key positions.

He had served as minister of interior, capital administration, and development in the interim cabinet of former caretaker prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in 2018.

He was highly qualified and was a barrister-at-law from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

From October 2007 to April 2008, Azam Khan served as a finance, planning, and development minister in KP in the cabinet of CM Shamsul Mulk.

He also served in key posts in both the Federal and provincial governments and earned the reputation of being a highly competent and honest bureaucrat.

From September 1990 to July 1993, Azam Khan also served as the Chief Secretary (CS) of KP.

He was also chairman of the Pakistan Tobacco board.

"The provincial cabinet has been dissolved after the death of the KP chief minister, and all the powers have been transferred to KP Governor Ghulam Ali," Former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Dilshad told the media.

The politicians and civil society have condoled the death of Azam Khan and prayed for his eternal peace.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Died Lincoln London Same Lead Charsadda Ghulam Ali January April July September October 2018 Prayer Family Media All From Government Cabinet Opposition P

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

43 minutes ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

48 minutes ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

4 hours ago
PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

13 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

13 hours ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

14 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez El ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks report in Parvez Ellahi's case

14 hours ago
 Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for prot ..

Khalil George lauds Balochistan's efforts for protecting of women's rights

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan