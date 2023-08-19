Open Menu

Caretaker CM Azam Khan Reaches Governor House

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Caretaker CM Azam Khan reaches Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan reached Governor House Peshawar on Saturday. Nine new members of caretaker cabinet were also accompanying him at the Jirga Hall of the Governor House.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officers were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali received the Chief Minister soon after his arrival at the Governor House and would shortly administer oaths to the members of the new caretaker cabinet.

