Caretaker CM Azam Khan's Sudden Passing Elicits Grief From CEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden demise of Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Azam Khan.

In a message of condolence to the grieving family, the CEC expressed that the Election Commission extends sympathy to the bereaved family of the late KP CM during these moments of sorrow and shock.

He also prayed for Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

