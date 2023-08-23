Open Menu

Mir Ali Mardan Domki, the Interim chief minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting to assess the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs' operations

Mir Ali Mardan Domki, the Interim chief minister of Balochistan, on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting to assess the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs' operations.

The caretaker CM was briefed on the Department's personnel, effectiveness, special units operating under its administrative control and actions taken.

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Department Captain Retired Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochsitan Shakeel Qadir, Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Muhammad Nasir, IG Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Director General Levies Naseebullah Kakar, IG Prison Shujauddin Kasi attended the meeting.

The interim chief minister said that it was the duty of the interim provincial administration to provide a calm environment for free and fair elections.

He directed the Home and Tribal Affairs Department's officials to make sure taking necessary precautions so that elections may be held in an orderly and transparent manner.

