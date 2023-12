QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Domki called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Tuesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, they also discussed various matters of the Balochistan province, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office Press Wing said.