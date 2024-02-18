Open Menu

Caretaker CM Balochistan Pays Surprise Visit To City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Caretaker CM Balochistan pays surprise visit to city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki paid a surprise visit to Quetta city on Sunday and reviewed the business activities in important business centres.

He passed through Meezan Chowk, Liaquat Bazar, Prince Road, Jinnah Road, Manan Chowk where business life was going on and markets were open against the shutter-down call given by the four-party alliance.

Expressing his pleasure over the business community's response to the protest call he said, "It is a welcome thing, that markets are open".

He highlighted that people and business professionals will not be used for any individual interests.

It is our constitutional responsibility to give peace to the business class and people, he stressed.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was accompanied by Caretaker Interior Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, and Additional IG Police Balochistan Jawad Dogar.

Chief Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki was briefed by the Caretaker Interior Minister, Commissioner Quetta and Additional IG Police Balochistan on the overall situation of law and order and the measures taken to restore peace, on which the Caretaker Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction.

