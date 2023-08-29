Caretaker CM Balochistan pays visit to Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki Tuesday paid a visit to mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to father of the nation.

Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, who is on visit of Sindh, laid a floral wreath on grave of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered Fatiha. He also penned down comments in the visitors book.

Later, talking to media persons, he said that as soon as Election Commission of Pakistan announced schedule for upcoming general elections of national and provincial assemblies, the care taker governments would ensure all the necessary arrangements in that regard.

He said that there had been issue of law and order in Balochistan but the situation was improving due to measures taken by government and law enforcement agencies.

Every possible step would be taken to maintain peace and enforcement of law in the province, he vowed.

Replying to a query about development works in Balochistan, the chief minister said that care taker government could not announce new development projects but pace of the work on ongoing schemes was expedited for ensuring completion of the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time frame.