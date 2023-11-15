Open Menu

Caretaker CM, CEC Collaborate For Impartial Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Caretaker CM, CEC collaborate for impartial elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah briefed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday about election preparations, emphasizing their joint commitment to ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections in the province.

During a meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat, the Chief Minister pledged that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, working collaboratively with the Election Commission, is devoted to ensuring the elections in the province are conducted with a strong emphasis on freedom, fairness, and impartiality.

The Chief Election Commissioner congratulated the caretaker Chief Minister on assuming office and emphasized the ongoing efforts to ensure the peaceful conduct of general elections, taking into account the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister pledged to prioritize the protection of voters as the government's foremost concern.

Sikandar Sultan Raja informed the caretaker Chief Minister that the Election Commission will visit the province shortly to assess the election preparations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scrutinizing all arrangements thoroughly.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit All Government

Recent Stories

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

38 minutes ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

45 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

5 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

14 hours ago
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

14 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

14 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

14 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

14 hours ago
 British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan