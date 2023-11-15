Caretaker CM, CEC collaborate for impartial elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah briefed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday about election preparations, emphasizing their joint commitment to ensuring free, fair, and impartial elections in the province.

During a meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat, the Chief Minister pledged that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, working collaboratively with the Election Commission, is devoted to ensuring the elections in the province are conducted with a strong emphasis on freedom, fairness, and impartiality.

The Chief Election Commissioner congratulated the caretaker Chief Minister on assuming office and emphasized the ongoing efforts to ensure the peaceful conduct of general elections, taking into account the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister pledged to prioritize the protection of voters as the government's foremost concern.

Sikandar Sultan Raja informed the caretaker Chief Minister that the Election Commission will visit the province shortly to assess the election preparations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scrutinizing all arrangements thoroughly.