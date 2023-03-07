Caretaker CM chairs meeting on economic problems of province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the economic problems faced by the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the economic problems faced by the province.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Finance Department, the chief secretary, and others. The issues discussed included net profit arrears of hydropower, food security projects, oil and gas royalty, water resources, and other matters.

The Finance Department presented recommendations to take up the economic problems with the Federal government, including an immediate revision of shares of the province under the 7th NFC award in the context of the merger of former FATA.

They also recommended the inclusion of the 2017 census population in the 7th NFC formula and the implementation of Article 151 of the Constitution in relation to the movement of wheat and other commodities between provinces.

The meeting also decided to speed up the rehabilitation of the command area of CRBC and Gomal Zam Dam and to take up these matters in writing with the federation in the meeting. The authorities concerned were directed to prepare cases in that regard for the Council of Common Interests and other relevant forums.

The interim CM assured that he would raise the financial issues with the prime minister and at every forum to get the province out of the current difficult situation. He also emphasized that there would be no compromise on the constitutional and legal rights of the province.