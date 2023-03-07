UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Chairs Meeting On Economic Problems Of Province

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Caretaker CM chairs meeting on economic problems of province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the economic problems faced by the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the economic problems faced by the province.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Finance Department, the chief secretary, and others. The issues discussed included net profit arrears of hydropower, food security projects, oil and gas royalty, water resources, and other matters.

The Finance Department presented recommendations to take up the economic problems with the Federal government, including an immediate revision of shares of the province under the 7th NFC award in the context of the merger of former FATA.

They also recommended the inclusion of the 2017 census population in the 7th NFC formula and the implementation of Article 151 of the Constitution in relation to the movement of wheat and other commodities between provinces.

The meeting also decided to speed up the rehabilitation of the command area of CRBC and Gomal Zam Dam and to take up these matters in writing with the federation in the meeting. The authorities concerned were directed to prepare cases in that regard for the Council of Common Interests and other relevant forums.

The interim CM assured that he would raise the financial issues with the prime minister and at every forum to get the province out of the current difficult situation. He also emphasized that there would be no compromise on the constitutional and legal rights of the province.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Water Oil Dam Gomal Gas 2017 From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

2 minutes ago
 Two Italian Air Force Training Aircraft Collide, B ..

Two Italian Air Force Training Aircraft Collide, Both Pilots Dead - Air Force

2 minutes ago
 ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

12 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

12 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.