Caretaker CM, CJP attend funeral prayer of lawyer Rashid A Rizvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the funeral prayer of renowned lawyer Rashid A. Rizvi, here Sunday.

A large number of people including Caretaker Sindh Information Minister attended the funeral prayer.

The funeral prayers were held at Yasrab Imam Bargah.