Open Menu

Caretaker CM, CJP Attend Funeral Prayer Of Lawyer Rashid A Rizvi

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Caretaker CM, CJP attend funeral prayer of lawyer Rashid A Rizvi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa attended the funeral prayer of renowned lawyer Rashid A. Rizvi, here Sunday.

A large number of people including Caretaker Sindh Information Minister attended the funeral prayer.

The funeral prayers were held at Yasrab Imam Bargah.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Justice Chief Minister Information Minister Rashid Sunday Prayer Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

6 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

15 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

16 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

15 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

15 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

15 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

15 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

15 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

15 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

15 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan