Caretaker CM condemns terrorists attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief. Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tributes to the Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army for foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding he salutes the brave sons of homeland to counter the attack of terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the police and law enforcement agencies bravely foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Caretaker CM stated that the brave soldiers boldly countered the terrorists adding that the brave soldiers who countered the attack of the terrorists are heroes of the nation.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured personnel.