UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Condemns Terrorists Attack

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Caretaker CM condemns terrorists attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack on the office of Karachi Police Chief. Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tributes to the Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army for foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding he salutes the brave sons of homeland to counter the attack of terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the police and law enforcement agencies bravely foiled nefarious designs of the terrorists. Caretaker CM stated that the brave soldiers boldly countered the terrorists adding that the brave soldiers who countered the attack of the terrorists are heroes of the nation.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi prayed for an early recovery of the injured personnel.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Army Rangers Police Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Ch ..

Two Emiratis to compete in FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in France

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

2 hours ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.