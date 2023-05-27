UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Congrats Nation On Youm-e-Takbir

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Caretaker CM congrats nation on Youm-e-Takbir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbir and said on this day Pakistan emerged as the first nuclear country of the Islamic world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbir and said on this day Pakistan emerged as the first nuclear country of the Islamic world.

In a message issued in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, the CM said the day is a source of pride for the whole nation and the whole Muslim Ummah.

He said that the atomic capability of the country has increased its stature and respect among the comity of nations.

He said that Pakistan succeeded to reign in designs of Indian aggrandizement and established a balance of power in the region by conducting a successful atomic test on May 28.

The CM said that Pakistan was left with no other option other than to become a nuclear power and increased its strength to control the hegemony of India in the region.

Despite that we are faced with various challenges, the whole nation is proud of the country's nuclear capabilities, adding he also praised the valiant security forces of the country and said that our army is fully capable to defend the country and to thwart nefarious designs of enemies.

He also appreciated the services and contributions of political and military leadership, scientists, engineers and all those who worked untiringly to make Pakistan a nuclear country.

