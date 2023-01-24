UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Decides To Take Up Financial, Law & Order Matters Of KP With PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Caretaker CM decides to take up financial, law & order matters of KP with PM

Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Azam Khan here Tuesday decided to take up the financial and law & order matters of the province with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his upcoming meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Azam Khan here Tuesday decided to take up the financial and law & order matters of the province with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his upcoming meeting.

He said resolution of these issues were important for the province and the caretaker government would make special focus on it and would make every effort to get assistance of the Federal government for its speedy resolutions.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari besides senior officials attended the meeting and gave briefing to the chief minister.

The chief minister said that attacks on police force and increased incidents related to law and order was a matter of great concern, and that all resources would be utilized to bring substantial improvement in law and order situation in the province.

He said police and counter terrorism department would be strengthened and equipped with modern weapons for which talks would be held with the federation.

It was also decided to review the existing system of providing police security to former lawmakers, bureaucrats and other personalities and concerned authorities were directed to present workable suggestions for formulation of new policy in this regard.

The meeting was told that over 4,000 policemen were deployed for security of different personalities and it was proposed that additional police guards may be recalled from these personalities.

Azam Khan said those personalities, who really needed security would be provided police guards and the province could not afford to provide police guards to all people keeping in view of the prevailing situation.

While appreciating the police sacrifices, he urged people to make a close eyes on suspects in their surroundings and cooperate with the police by performing the role of a responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order May All From Government

Recent Stories

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhai ..

Friends of Arthritis Patients launch first Al Dhaid Charity Marathon

45 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Sat ..

EU's Borrell Says Russia Capable of Destroying Satellites in Space

2 minutes ago
 'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nomin ..

'Argentina, 1985,' 'The Quiet Girl,' 'Close' Nominated for Oscar Best Internatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postpo ..

Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postponed Indefinitely by Ankara - S ..

2 minutes ago
 EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Ho ..

EPA takes notice of poor sanitation at Children Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Sanitary workers carry out cleanliness work despit ..

Sanitary workers carry out cleanliness work despite severe weather conditions

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.