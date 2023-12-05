Caretaker CM denounces Warsak Road blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice ® Sayed Arshad Hussain Shah on Tuesday strongly denounced the blast on Warsak Road here and sought an immediate report from police high-ups in this regard.

The caretaker CM prayed for early recovery of the children who sustained injuries in the blast. He also issued directives to the hospital administration to provide best possible treatment facilities to the injured children.

APP/vak