Open Menu

Caretaker CM Directs Effective Measures For Improvement Of Law And Order In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

Expressing concerns over recent incidents of terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for improvement of the law and order situation in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Expressing concerns over recent incidents of terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for improvement of the law and order situation in the province.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting about the law and order situation in KP.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the province. Information Minister Farooz Jamal, Chief Secretary, IGP KP and other senior officials attended.

The caretaker Chief Minister stressed the need for a special focus on security measures in sensitive districts and places during Muharram and said that special measures in that regard were inevitable for which all stakeholders need to play an effective role.

The caretaker Chief Minister held the sacrifices of security forces and police in high esteem.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Information Minister Law And Order All Muharram

Recent Stories

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

5 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

5 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

3 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

3 minutes ago
Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

17 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

14 minutes ago
 National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitiz ..

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

14 minutes ago
 Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushi ..

Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushing Interests of Select Countri ..

14 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan