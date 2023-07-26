Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Expressing concerns over recent incidents of terrorism, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures for improvement of the law and order situation in the province.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting about the law and order situation in KP.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the province. Information Minister Farooz Jamal, Chief Secretary, IGP KP and other senior officials attended.

The caretaker Chief Minister stressed the need for a special focus on security measures in sensitive districts and places during Muharram and said that special measures in that regard were inevitable for which all stakeholders need to play an effective role.

The caretaker Chief Minister held the sacrifices of security forces and police in high esteem.