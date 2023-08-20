KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of the killing of PPP leader Shaukat Hammad in Baldia Town, has directed the Police to arrest the killer immediately.

He had also sought a detailed report of the incident from the Additional IGP Karachi.

The Caretaker CM directed to control snatching of mobile phones and other incidents in the city.

Baqar said that the protection of the life and property of the citizens was the Primary responsibility of the police.