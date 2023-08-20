Open Menu

Caretaker CM Directs Police To Nab PPP Worker's Killer Forthwith

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Caretaker CM directs police to nab PPP worker's killer forthwith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of the killing of PPP leader Shaukat Hammad in Baldia Town, has directed the Police to arrest the killer immediately.

He had also sought a detailed report of the incident from the Additional IGP Karachi.

The Caretaker CM directed to control snatching of mobile phones and other incidents in the city.

Baqar said that the protection of the life and property of the citizens was the Primary responsibility of the police.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Mobile Baldia From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

1 hour ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

13 hours ago
Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

15 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

16 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

16 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

16 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

16 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan