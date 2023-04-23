UrduPoint.com

Caretaker CM Distributes Eid Gifts Among Orphans

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Caretaker CM distributes Eid gifts among orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Sunday visited SOS Children's village in Hayatabad and distributed gifts among orphans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister said that he was very happy to visit the SOS village, adding that education, better accommodation and recreation facilities were being provided to the children here.

The children expressed joy after seeing the Chief Minister among them.

He appreciated the administration of the SOS village and assured every possible support to it.



