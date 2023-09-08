Open Menu

Caretaker CM Distributes Financial Assistance In Tribesmen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:16 PM

The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance from his special funds amongst the deserving people of the newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan on Friday distributed financial assistance from his special funds amongst the deserving people of the newly merged districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that certain deserving people had requested the Chief Minister for financial assistance during his weekly meetings with the people of tribal districts, and he had decided to assist the needy people from special funds on compassionate grounds.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he was fully aware of the issues and difficulties being faced by the people of newly merged districts, and the caretaker provincial government was taking all possible steps to resolve their problems on priority.

He maintained that progress is being made on resolving the issues pointed out during the weekly meetings adding that all the genuine problems and issues would be resolved one by one.

The tribal people have faced a lot of hardships and multiple challenges for a long time, he remarked and assured that the provincial government is going all out to address the issues of merged areas.

He made it clear that the government is committed to continue to support the tribal people as well as to resolve their problems on a sustainable basis adding that no stone would be left unturned to this effect.

The tribal people on this occasion thanked the Chief Minister for taking a keen interest in resolving the problems of the tribal districts.

