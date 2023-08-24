Open Menu

Caretaker CM Emphasizes Officers To Abide By Principles Of Merit, Transparency, Impartiality

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has stressed the civil officers to take decisions abiding by principles of merit, transparency and impartiality

The chief minister was chairing a meeting at cabinet room of Civil Secretariat here Thursday which was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi, Senior Member board of Revenue and all Administrative Secretaries.

During the meeting, the chief minister highlighted the timeless wisdom of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who during his address to civil officers in Peshawar in April 1948 emphasized the importance of civil servants in maintaining a transparent and efficient administration.

He stressed that government officers must execute their duties without submitting to external pressures and follow principles of competence, fairness, and the welfare of citizens.

He reaffirmed his commitment to providing conducive environment for civil officers to perform their duties independently and efficiently. He emphasized upon the officers to ensure transparency in matters particularly related to financial issues, posting, transfers and general administration.

The chief minister issued directions for prompt reporting of corruption cases to CM Office and Chief Secretary Office adding that irregular postings be discouraged. He said that illegal appointments made by earlier governments must be identified, reported and action shall be taken immediately.

He advised that on complex matters, opinion of the Law Department and Advocate General should be invited. He also directed to recover the government vehicles from unauthorized persons and officials and a compliance report to this effect be submitted to CM office.

Speaking about good governance, the chief minister directed the chief secretary to hold monthly review meeting of the performance of all departments and present the same to the office of the Chief Minister.

Caretaker CM Muhammad Azam Khan highlighted the caretaker government's resolve to minimize unnecessary expenses while prioritizing essential services. He directed to focus on austerity measures to optimize the utilization of public funds, ensuring that they are channeled towards projects and initiatives that yield tangible benefits for the public.

