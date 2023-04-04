Close
Caretaker CM Expresses Grief, Sorrow Over Martyrdom Of Two Policemen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Caretaker CM expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of two policemen

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel by miscreants in the district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two police personnel by miscreants in the district Kohat.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the caretaker CM while expressing his heartiest sympathies and condolence with the families of the martyred personnel has said that the provincial government will not leave their heirs alone and will extend full financial assistance to them.

He said the police have rendered unforgettable sacrifices for the establishment of peace saying every government and people of the province are paying tributes to their sacrifices.

The caretaker chief minister prayed for the eternal peace of the martyred police personnel and courage for their families to bear the loss with fortitude.

