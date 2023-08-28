Caretaker CM felicitates athlete Arshad Nadeem

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his success in the World Athletics Championship.

Arshad Nadeem has won a silver medal in the World Athletics Championship.

He said that the athlete had made the nation proud.

The chief minister said that Nadeem had become first Pakistani, who had won the World Athletics Championships.

He said we wanted to promote curricular and physical activities across Sindh.