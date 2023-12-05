Open Menu

Caretaker CM Felicitates Pakistan Women Cricket Team On T20 Series Victory

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Caretaker CM felicitates Pakistan Women Cricket Team on T20 series victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Women Cricket Team on their victory against New Zealand in T20 series.

He said that the national team was very happy after winning the series for Pakistan by defeating the New Zealand women's cricket team.

Baqar also prayed for team's success in the Women's World Cup.

He congratulated the players and countrymen for excellent performance.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket T20 Chief Minister World Women New Zealand

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

15 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

15 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

15 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

15 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

15 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

15 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

15 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

15 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan