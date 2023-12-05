Caretaker CM felicitates Pakistan Women Cricket Team on T20 series victory

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Women Cricket Team on their victory against New Zealand in T20 series.

He said that the national team was very happy after winning the series for Pakistan by defeating the New Zealand women's cricket team.

Baqar also prayed for team's success in the Women's World Cup.

He congratulated the players and countrymen for excellent performance.