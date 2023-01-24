Caretaker CM for early completion of CBD Punjab Boulevard project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions for the early completion of remodelling project of the Central Business District from Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions for the early completion of remodelling project of the Central business District from Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard).

A deadline has been given to complete the remodelling project of the underpass from Barkat Market to Ali Zeb road and Kalma Chowk underpass by February 15, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

He directed that the contractor should complete the project as soon as possible so that the citizens could get convenience in their daily movements.

Work should be done day and night to complete it as soon as possible, he added. He further directed that two lanes should be made functional within 24 hours for the flow of traffic from Kalma Chowk to Liberty. There are transportation difficulties and two lanes would facilitate traffic flow, he noted and directed that he should be updated daily about the progress of the project.

It may be added that the deadline for the first remodelling of the Central Business District, Kalma Chowk to Liberty (CBD Punjab Boulevard) was May 15.