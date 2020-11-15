Caretaker CM GB expresses satisfaction over election arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM), Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal Sunday expressed satisfaction over the election arrangements; process and security related matters and said that he was fully satisfied with the election process.

Talking to the media after casting his vote in at Government education Girls College for Women GB-2 polling station, Mir Afzal congratulated Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shahbaz for making best arrangements for elections.

He appealed the voters to remain calm and take special care of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan were peaceful and noble as no untoward incident was reported during the polling process, he added.

He said that so far the process of polling was continued smoothly and no complains or reservations have been received from any candidate or voters across GB.

He said that all the voters belonging to every field of life were enthusiastic to vote for their favourite candidate.