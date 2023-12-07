Open Menu

Caretaker CM Gives Award To AD Anti-corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Assistant Director Anti-Corruption (Crime) Establishment Kohat Region Ibrahimullah on Thursday received an award from Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Bukhari for his outstanding performance during an awareness seminar on World Anti-Corruption Day.

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Provincial Director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arif Yousafzai, and representatives of several provincial institutions were also present on this occasion. Ibrahimullah, the Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Kohat Region, received recognition for his contributions during the occasion.

