Open Menu

Caretaker CM Hails Airing Hazargi Language Programs From PTV Bolan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Caretaker CM hails airing Hazargi language programs from PTV Bolan

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his happiness over the launch of airing Hazargi language programs from PTV Bolan Quetta Center calling it a historic initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his happiness over the launch of airing Hazargi language programs from ptv Bolan Quetta Center calling it a historic initiative.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said Pakistan Television Corporation, after its establishment in the 1960s, filled the lives of Pakistanis with a lot of entertainment and rich culture of all provinces.

“Pakistan Television has been under criticism for being the mouthpiece of governments," he said adding that there was no doubt that PTV has been our only 'authentic source of news' for decades and even today, it was also an authentic source for private media.

He hoped that PTV would maintain its uniqueness in providing authentic information to the public and broadcasting programs with the same passion and sense of responsibility.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Mardan Same Bolan Media TV All From PTV

Recent Stories

BISE SB extends date of Online Bio-data enrollment ..

BISE SB extends date of Online Bio-data enrollment till Jan 5

12 minutes ago
 300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students

300 laptops distributed among SMIU’s students

12 minutes ago
 DCs asked to ensure best arrangements for polls

DCs asked to ensure best arrangements for polls

12 minutes ago
 Gas leakage accidents to control by following wint ..

Gas leakage accidents to control by following winter safety measures: Anwar Balo ..

12 minutes ago
 One-window medical camp organized for differently ..

One-window medical camp organized for differently abled persons

12 minutes ago
 LDA evacuates two plots from land grabbers

LDA evacuates two plots from land grabbers

12 minutes ago
Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologie ..

Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologies

20 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

20 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare 7 PTI leaders as POs

ATC starts process to declare 7 PTI leaders as POs

20 minutes ago
 Desilting of canals started in Bahawalpur

Desilting of canals started in Bahawalpur

20 minutes ago
 Youth-loaded Pakistan’s 17-member New Zealand bo ..

Youth-loaded Pakistan’s 17-member New Zealand bound T20I squad announced

27 minutes ago
 BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

BBH’s doctor service terminated over misconduct

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan