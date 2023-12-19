Caretaker CM hails airing Hazargi language programs from PTV Bolan

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his happiness over the launch of airing Hazargi language programs from PTV Bolan Quetta Center calling it a historic initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his happiness over the launch of airing Hazargi language programs from ptv Bolan Quetta Center calling it a historic initiative.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said Pakistan Television Corporation, after its establishment in the 1960s, filled the lives of Pakistanis with a lot of entertainment and rich culture of all provinces.

“Pakistan Television has been under criticism for being the mouthpiece of governments," he said adding that there was no doubt that PTV has been our only 'authentic source of news' for decades and even today, it was also an authentic source for private media.

He hoped that PTV would maintain its uniqueness in providing authentic information to the public and broadcasting programs with the same passion and sense of responsibility.

APP/ask.