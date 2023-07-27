Caretaker CM inquires after little girl, her injured mother at Mayo Hospital

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi met little girl Aiman and her injured mother at Mayo Hospital on Thursday who were subjected to a torture by a callous father in Vehari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi met little girl Aiman and her injured mother at Mayo Hospital on Thursday who were subjected to a torture by a callous father in Vehari.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after Aiman and her mother at the VIP room of AVH.

The CM consoled Aiman, her mother and promised to provide them justice.

He assured that treatment of the little girl would be arranged from excellent doctors in order to restore her sight.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram has been issued directions with regard to treatment of eyes of the little girl.

The Punjab government would provide all possible assistance to restore the sight of little girl.

The little girl was subjected to worst torture and the accused would not be able to escape punishment. The injured women apprised CM Mohsin Naqvi about the atrocious torture and cruelty being committed on her and her children.

The CM stated that it was his responsibility to provide them justice, adding that justice would not only be done but also seen to be done.

Mohsin Naqvi assured: "The Punjab government is with you, with your family and all requirements of justice will be fulfilled".

He underscored "The Punjab government will provide excellent educational facilities to your family." The mother while talking to the CM, stated that she only wants justice, adding that whatever happened with her and her children was inexplicable.

Later, Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking to the media, said that a great amount of oppression was committed with this Burewala family and his heart was deeply grieved.

"We will provide justice to the little girl Aiman and her mother. The sight of the little girl has been affected and it is our utmost effort to restore her sight and we will arrange her treatment from wherever it is possible for the fulfillment of this aim", he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that callous and cruel father would be given stern punishment according to law.

To a question, Mohsin Naqvi apprised that threats persist but the law enforcement institutions were doing their complete work in this regard. "I appeal to the mediaand other persons not to use drones as there is a threat of terrorism due to usageof drones during Muharram ul Haram".