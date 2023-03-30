Caretaker CM KP briefed on depletion of groundwater

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to CM Malik Mehr Elahi on Thursday called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and discussed 'Greater Water Supply Scheme' for the city to save water depletion for future generations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to CM Malik Mehr Elahi on Thursday called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan and discussed 'Greater Water Supply Scheme' for the city to save water depletion for future generations.

The meeting was held at CM Secretariat, where Malik Mehr Elahi briefing the CM said that the scheme was approved in 2014, however, with the passage of time no one had given attention to water depleted from four hydropower projects including Bara Dam, Jabba Dam, Warsak Dam and Mohmand Dam.

He informed that Water and Sanitation Services (WSSP) is supplying drinking water to 42 urban union councils through 537 Tube-wells.

Similarly, the Public Health Engineering Department and private housing colonies, are extracting groundwater through an estimated number of 1400+ TWs.

He said due to this huge extraction groundwater table is depleting quickly and there is a need to halt this water depletion and secure the strategic underground aquafer for our future generations. Fortunately, Peshawar is surrounded by a number of ground water sources and surface water supply is a viable option to conserve our aquafer.

The caretaker CM expressed his interest and assured the advisor for early launch of the most useful scheme that could help to address the problem of clean drinking water in urban areas.