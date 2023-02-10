Caretaker CM KP condoles over death of Amjad Islam Amjad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan Friday expressed his grief over the death of well-known poet and writer Amjad islam Amjad.

In a message issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that he is an equal sharer in the grief of the family and added, Amjad Islam Amjad was an eminent poet and writer.

Lauding the services of late Amjad Islam Amjad's services to urdu literature, the Caretaker Chief Minister said, that he would be remembered for a long time. May Allah grant the deceased a place in His mercy and give patience to the bereaved, Muhammad Azam Khan said in his condolence message.