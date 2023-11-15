(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah Wednesday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and inspected various facilities.

Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhi along with other key officials were also present on the occasion and warmly welcomed him.

During the visit, extensive discussions took place between the Chief Minister and the hospital administration, primarily focusing on the ongoing upgrades and the facilities offered to the patients.

The Chief Minister stressed the pivotal role of delivering high-quality medical services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and underscored the necessity of expanding the hospital's infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

Dr. Atif Lodhi provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister about the hospital's current projects and future plans. Expressing contentment with the progress achieved thus far, the Chief Minister KP pledged complete cooperation to expedite the implementation of developmental projects within the hospital.

Engaging with the hospital staff, the Chief Minister commended their dedication and efforts in providing standard healthcare services to the patients. He encouraged them to persist in their commitment to delivering the best possible healthcare to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.