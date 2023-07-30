Caretaker CM KP strongly condemns Bajaur blast, inquired health of injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan while l strongly condemning the heartbreaking incident of blast in tribal district Bajaur here Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In his condemnation statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that targeting innocent people is an extremely inhumane and heinous act which should be condemned at all levels.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the affected families and prayed for the higher ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved ones.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan has directed the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Secretary Health to make special arrangements to ensure the provision of the best treatment facilities to the injured persons of Bajaur blast and that all available resources should be utilized for the purpose.

He said that the provincial government has already extended the services of its helicopter in order to shift the injured persons to Peshawar. He also directed to announce emergency in the hospital of Peshawar, adding that special wards be reserved for the injured ones.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited CMH Peshawar, where he inquired about the health of injured ones in the aforementioned blast.

The Chief Minister met the injured persons one by one and inquired about their health and treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

Mohammad Azam Khan also expressed his best wishes for the early recovery of the injured and directed the hospital administration to provide them best treatment facilities available within the hospital.