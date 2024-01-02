Caretaker CM launches ‘Programme for Training & Employment

As an important component of Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Tuesday formally launched the "Programme for Training and Employment" under which targeted youth would be imparted with market-based training and skills in the various potential fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) As an important component of Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah here on Tuesday formally launched the "Programme for Training and Employment" under which targeted youth would be imparted with market-based training and skills in the various potential fields.

Under the first phase, more than 1,00,000 youth across the province, would be trained and placed in the targeted local and international markets; crash courses in IT, nursing, paramedics and other sectors would be arranged and for this purpose, a number of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) have also been signed between the various provincial departments and relevant institutions.

A ceremony to this effect was held here at Chief Minister's House on Tuesday with the caretaker Chief Minister as the chief guest.

Besides provincial cabinet members, the Chairman Higher Education Commission, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, representatives from the partner organizations/institutions, senior journalists and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, as many as seven MoUs were signed among various departments of the provincial government and relevant institutions. According to the details, Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar signed two different Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the department of youth Affairs and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) signed two MoUs, one with Higher Education department and other with the Accelerated Skills Development Programme.

An MoU was also signed between KP IT Board and Small Industries Development Board (SIDB). Apart from this, Comsats and Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences have also signed MoUs with Directorate of Youth Affairs and KP IT Board respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that unemployment had been a long-standing problem in this country and it was always painful to see our youth unemployed and jobless. He added that after taking responsibilities as the caretaker chief minister, he had decided to do something better for the youth of this province and the newly launched Training and Employment Programme is the practical demonstration of that vision.

"Although the caretaker government's mandate and tenure is limited and our first responsibility is to extend support to the Election Commission for holding general elections in a peaceful and transparent manner", he said and added that the caretaker provincial government would take all possible measures to this effect. However, the chief minister said that his government was also trying its best to do something better for the well being of the people.

“Our Human Resource Export Strategy will have great impacts on the life of the general public, especially the youth. It will also provide a solid base and ground to the upcoming elected government for providing job opportunities to the youth".

He made it clear that ultimate target of training and employment programme was to send at least 5,00,000 youth abroad for employment by imparting them market-based skills and training and under the first phase of this program, more than 1,00,000 youth would be trained and sent to the targeted local and international markets.

On this occasion, he paid rich tribute to the Task Force and other stakeholders for successfully launching this program and hoped that they would continue to work hard to make this initiative a success story in all respects.

Caretaker provincial ministers, Dr Najeeb Ullah, Dr Amir Abdullah and Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also addressed the ceremony.