Caretaker CM Lays Foundation Stone Of New Campus Of GCU

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Caretaker CM lays foundation stone of new campus of GCU

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday visited Government College University Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday visited Government College University Hyderabad.

Chief Minister directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to get the possession of Government College University Hospital to the Government College University Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the historical importance of the college that it was established in 1917 before the partition of the subcontinent later it was taken into possession by the Sindh Government on July 21, 1948.

The college was established on 64 acres of land and now only 22 acres of college land was left. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the new campus of the college.

